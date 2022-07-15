Haflong: The rail link to Assam’s Dima Hasao district, which was totally snapped in a series of devastating landslides due to monsoon rains, has been completely restored. The Ministry of Railways took to its Twitter handle to share the incredible work of bringing life back to the flood ravaged station with the targeted time frame. “Grit determination & relentless pursuit bring the flood-ravaged state of Assam back on track in record time,” the Railway Ministry tweeted. The rail link connects the Barak valley of Assam, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.Also Read - What Indian Railways Did After An IITian's Train Got Cancelled Due to Rains in Gujarat. Read Here

Grit determination & relentless pursuit bring the flood-ravaged state of Assam back on track in record time. pic.twitter.com/wACLronuSB — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 15, 2022

During the second week of May, around 85 km of railway track in the Lumding Badarpur hill section of Lumding Division were badly affected due to heavy torrential rains and massive landslides. Breaches had occurred at more than 61 locations in this section, resulting in disruption of the rail communication to the states of Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and parts of Assam from May 14.

The Railway Ministry had later sanctioned Rs 180 crore for the restoration of snapped railway lines in flood-ravaged Dima Hasao.

Earlier, NFR had said that it completed the restoration work in war footing, with the co-ordination and co-operation of different organisations, by mobilising men, material and machinery led by Railway’s skilled team of engineers, officers and staff. Technical team of N. F. Railway, which had been deployed for quick restoration of this section, was well versed with the terrain and worked 24×7. As a result of which restoration work has been completed in a record time frame.