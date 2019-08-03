New Delhi: A BJP lawmaker from Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh has extended support to expelled MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who is in jail for allegedly raping a teenage girl two years ago. Ashish Singh Ashu, a BJP lawmaker, was captured n video talking about the rape accused MLA.

“Our brother Kuldeep Singh could not be here among us today as he is going through difficult times. Out best wishes are with him. We hope that he will overcome the bad times, fight through it and come out of it and be with all of you. Wherever we are, our best wishes are with him,” the BJP MLA from Hardoi reportedly said during a panchayat event.

Besides, the beleaguered Uttar Pradesh lawmaker, also found support on the social media. His supporters on Friday have created a Facebook page titled “I Support Kuldeep Sengar” which has got 166 likes and 167 followers within hours.

Most of the posts on the page are from people in Unnao who have announced their support for the local MLA. One such follower, named Dhiru Singh Rathaur, has written, “Satya pareshan ho sakta hai, parajit nahin (Truth can be troubled, but not defeated),” and then chronicled the entire “conspiracy” to defame the legislator.

Sunny Sharma, a BJP leader from Unnao, has posted, “Bata do aaj tum meri taaqat, mere haath ho na. shadyantrakari ke virudh tum mere saath ho na (Tell me if you are my strength, my hand…if you are with me against the conspirators).”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday expelled Sengar amid public outcry days after the survivor and her lawyer were critically wounded while two of her relatives were killed after the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Rae Bareli district.