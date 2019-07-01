New Delhi: As Rahul Gandhi remained adamant on stepping down as the Congress president, chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states met him on Monday and ‘conveyed to him the feelings of party workers’.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy met Gandhi at his residence in national capital and urged him to take back his resignation. The meeting lasted for about two hours.

“It was a good meeting, we talked for around 2 hours, we conveyed to him the feelings of our party workers and leaders. We hope that he will pay heed to our views and do the right thing,” Gehlot told reporters after the meeting.

Launching a scathing on Narendra Modi-led government, Gehlot asserted,”The others side misled the country in the name of patriotism. Modi ji did politics hiding behind the Army, misled people in the name of religion. He didn’t talk about development, economy and employment.” (Also read: Sushilkumar Shinde Likely to Replace Rahul)

On being asked if he and Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath offered to resign in meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Gehlot said,”Resignations are put in the day results come out, Chief Ministers have to offer their resignations, then high command takes the decision on what to do next.”

Earlier in the day, ahead of the meeting, Gehlot had said that the Chief Ministers will show their solidarity with Gandhi and that everyone was responsible for the election debacle. “We firmly believe that only he (Gandhi) can lead the party in the current scenario. His commitment towards the well being of our country and countrymen is un-compromised and unmatched.”

He said the 2019 election outcome was not a defeat of the Congress programme. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to hide its failures behind their “fanatic nationalism with the help of enormous resources and government machinery at hand.

“But, in spite all odds, it’s no secret how amidst opposition, only Congress Prez did his best to make it an issue-based election and took BJP head on,” Gehlot said.

Notably, the grand old party is facing a leadership issue, with Gandhi announcing that he won’t continue as the Congress President following party’s dismal performance in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Congress suffered a drubbing even in the Hindi heartland states where only last year it had ousted the BJP from power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Besides Gandhi himself was defeated in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh although he got elected from Wayanad in Kerala.