New Delhi: Inquiring about the recent floods in Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to ensure a time-bound payment of compensations and roll out flood mitigation measures. In a written letter to the Kerala chief minister, as quoted by news agency ANI, Rahul Gandhi said: “I hope state government is ensuring payment of compensation in a time-bound manner.” and sought for an early resolution to the problems people were facing.”

Congress leader & Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi writes to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over recent floods in the state. Letter states, "I hope state government is ensuring payment of compensation in a time bound manner" pic.twitter.com/OxQ6hd7eNC — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2019

On the same day, the Wayanad MP met the southern state’s chief minister and discussed the efforts initiated by the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala following the flood relief-and-rehabilitation measures. During the meeting, Gandhi also raised the issue of the night traffic ban on National Highway-766.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said, “I am not going to get into details, but basically we mentioned the flood situation and the need for quick compensation, the night travel ban and the troubles the people are facing there.” Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and I C Balakrishnan, the Congress MLA from Sulthan Bathery that falls within his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad.

The former Congress chief said he told Vijayan that he wanted to give a sense to the government that this was a serious situation, which needed to be addressed urgently.

Asked about the chief minister’s response, Gandhi said, “He said they are talking to the Centre and they are trying. He assured us that they are trying to resolve the issue. It is causing a lot of pain to the people of Kerala and Wayanad and I think it needs to be tackled at the earliest.”

(With inputs from PTI)