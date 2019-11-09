New Delhi: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday welcomed the Ayodhya verdict delivered by the Supreme Court, saying that “the sacrifice of our Karsewaks has finally paid of”.

Thackeray also hoped to “see the heralding of ‘Ramrajya’ in the true sense”.

Thackeray, in a statement, said, “Today, is a momentous day. The sacrifice of our Karsewaks has finally paid of. Keeping the public sentiments and the facts in mind, the Supreme Court declared a landmark verdict and we wholeheartedly congratulate and extend our gratitude.”

“We look forward to the expediting of the construction of the Ram Mandir and I hope to see the heralding of ‘Ramrajya’ in the true sense. My thoughts are with Balasaheb as he would have been happy to witness the historic day.”

The Supreme Court today said in its verdict that a Ram temple will be built on the disputed 2.77 acres land in Ayodhya while stating that Muslims will get a 5-acre alternate land in a suitable, prominent place.

Further, the top court said the mosque should be constructed at a “prominent site” and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India’s history, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.