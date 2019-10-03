New Delhi: On a day when the judicial custody of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram extended till October 17 by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, his son Karti Chidambaram on Thursday expressed hope that his father, who is dear to him, will return home very soon.

Terming the whole episode of his father’s arrest and the subsequent jail term ‘a political vendetta’, Karti said it brought him relief as the court allowed home-cooked food for his father.

“I am hopeful that my father will be back home soon,” Karti told IANS, adding, “It was a solace today that the court allowed home-cooked food for my father, it was kind of interim relief.”

Refusing to comment on the recent order of the Delhi High Court dismissing the regular bail plea filed by his father, Karti said what is happening to his father is because of political vendetta. “What is happening to my father is because of political vendetta,” he added.

While extending the judicial custody to P Chidambaram in the INX media case, the court, however, granted his wish to have home-cooked food, once a day, keeping in view his health issues and regular medical checkups in the jail.

During the hearing at the court, Chidambaram’s lawyer Kapil Sabal moved a separate application demanding home-cooked food for the former minister because of his ill health. In this regard, a report of the medical officer from Tihar jail has also been filed in the court seeking home-cooked food for him. On October 1, Chidambaram had also moved an application in a trial court seeking home-cooked food during judicial custody that ended on October 3.

Earlier in the day, Chidambaram moved the Supreme Court against the order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his bail plea in the case.

The Congress leader is facing probe for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister.

While the CBI is probing the corruption allegations, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also looking into money laundering allegations against him in the case.

(With inputs from IANS)