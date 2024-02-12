‘Hopeless Opposition Must Sit Home And Meditate’: Union Minister Virendra Kumar’s Caustic Barb

There seems to be no hope for the Opposition in the general elections.

INDIA alliance is in a sorry state. (Image: X/@JDUonline)

Opposition’s INDIA Alliance: Presently the Opposition parties are in the doldrums of the political sphere and with the Lok Sabha Elections looming over, there seems to be no hope for any one of them to cut any ice and jump on to the other side after the announcement of the results of the general elections.

The latest in the series of misfortunes is the twin development of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sailing smoothly as he proved majority in the Bihar Assembly on Monday and the resignation of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday from the Congress party’s primary membership.

Now, it can be safely assumed that the INDIA alliance is now on a wild goose chase, and the same sentiment is shared by Union Minister Virendra Kumar who on Monday ridiculed the opposition and suggested that time had come for them (Opposition) to sit home and meditate.

Virendra Kumar pointed out that “Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has walked out of the Congress-led opposition bloc INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary has allied with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal have announced they would fight Lok Sabha polls alone”.

Speaking to reporters in Indore, the Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister said, “This was nothing but growing despair and disappointment. The time has come for the opposition to sit at home and meditate. Despair in the opposition has grown after the results of the Assembly polls in five states last year.”

Many opposition members were missing on the last day of the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha and this foretells that they would not be winning the upcoming polls and returning to Parliament, he asserted adding that the NDA will retain power and the country will scale new heights in the next five years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s demand for a caste census, Kumar claimed the former was facing a crisis of faith in his party and, therefore, would not be able to win the trust of the people as he claimed that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was in despair and disappointment as his colleagues run away during difficult times and leave him alone to tackle such situations.

(With PTI inputs)

