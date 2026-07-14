Hormuz crisis: Centre summons Iranian envoy after Indian sailor killed in strikes on ship

Indian sailor killed in Hormuz strikes: India has summoned Iran's Deputy Chief of Mission in the case of the death of an Indian sailor.

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Hormuz Crisis: India summons Iran's deputy chief, action taken on death of Indian sailor (File)

India has lodged a protest with Iran over the attack on Indian sailors in the Strait of Hormuz. The Ministry of External Affairs has summoned Iran’s Deputy Chief of Mission. It is reported that the Indian Foreign Ministry summoned Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Hosseini and expressed its protest over the entire incident.

Iranian mission summoned after death of Indian sailor

An Indian crew member was killed and eight people, including six Indians, were injured in an Iranian attack on two UAE shipping tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. India summoned Iran’s deputy chief of mission in New Delhi.

The Foreign Ministry summoned Mohammad Javad Hosseini to register its protest against Iranian attacks on oil tankers passing through the vital sea route near Oman. It’s unclear what transpired with the Iranian diplomat, but the meeting has concluded.

Two tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiya, were attacked

According to reports, the two tankers, the Mombasa and the Al Bahiya, were attacked while transiting the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz, a route that normally carries a fifth of the world’s oil. One Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa was killed and eight others were injured, four of them seriously.

The injured included six Indians and two Ukrainian citizens. The UAE Ministry of Defense said in a statement that both tankers caught fire after the attack, causing material damage. The fire was later brought under control.