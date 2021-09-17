New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a couple from Uttar Pradesh were kidnapped from Delhi, and then murdered in Madhya Pradesh and later were dumped in two different states. As per a report by India Today, the man’s body was dumped in Rajasthan, while the girl’s body was disposed of in Madhya Pradesh. Giving further details, UP Police officials said that the girl was a minor and her partner was an adult.Also Read - PM Modi Inaugurates Defence Offices Complexes in Delhi. See PICS Here

As per the report, the couple, who were neighbours in Uttar Pradesh, had eloped on July 31 after they failed to convince their families to agree to their marriage. Also Read - Hyderabad Rape-Murder Accused Found Dead on Railway Track 2 Days After 'Encounter' Threat

Following their elopement, the families of both the girl and the boy traced them to Delhi where they abducted the couple in a jeep and drove them down to Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind. From Bhind, they drove to Gwalior and on the way the accused attacked the man, the report stated. Also Read - Maharashtra Is Safe, Says ATS Chief Vineet Agarwal After Delhi Police Busts Pak-Organised Terror Module

Not just they killed the boy, they also put a knife in his private parts and damaged the organ. The report claimed that the deceased was killed on the highway leading to Jhansi under the jurisdiction of Atri police station.

The Rajasthan Police later recovered the body of the girl in Dholpur area. As per the report, the girl was choked to death using a yellow plastic rope.

The deceased youth has been identified as a resident of Jahangirpur under Sirsaganj police station area of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. Few days back, he had eloped with his neighbour, who was a minor.

The body of the boy was found on August 5 and the police registered a murder case against unknown people and launched a probe. In the mean, the boy’s father has lodged a missing complaint about his son on August 10.

However, police suspect that there could be a link between the two deaths owing to the similarity in their age.

After police did investigation and looked at the mobile phone location of the girl’s family members, it was found that these people first went to Delhi, then Bhind, Gwalior and Dholpur.