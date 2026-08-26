Horrific tragedy in J&K as 6 killed, 3 injured as vehicle plunges into deep ditch in Poonch

A fatal road accident in J&K's Poonch district left six people dead and three injured when a vehicle veered off the road into a ditch.

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Poonch: In a devastating road accident, six people, including two women, lost their lives and three others were injured when their vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep ditch in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday. The accident took place at Seri Chouhana village in the Sheldhar area of Surankote. Emergency teams rushed to the site, where the condition of one injured child remains critical, according to officials.

Following the incident, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed profound anguish over the tragic loss of lives. Both leaders directed the district administration to immediately coordinate relief operations, provide top-quality medical assistance to the injured victims, and extend all necessary aid to the affected families.

“An unfortunate accident occurred this evening, resulting in on-the-spot death of six persons and injuries to three others,” Poonch Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma told PTI. He said a rescue operation was launched immediately and the injured were rushed to hospital.

The officials said the vehicle, a Maruti Eeco, was heading for Seri Chouhana village when its driver lost control and the vehicle fell into a roadside ditch around 5.30 pm, resulting in the death of the six persons.

The deceased were identified as Mohd Shafiq (32), Nazakat Hussain (34), Sheraz Ahmed (30), Mohd Fareed (21), Musarat Naz (19) and Zulfat Bi (25).

Five-year-old Irshan Ahmed along with Mohd Amin (30) and Tahir Ahmed (25) were injured in the accident and were rushed to district hospital Poonch, the officials said, adding the critically injured child was referred to Government Medical College hospital for specialized treatment.

Chief Medical Officer, Poonch, Dr Pervez Khan said an information about the accident was received through the PCR, following which the 108 ambulance service, additional ambulances and other emergency resources were immediately dispatched to the site.

Bodies of six persons — four men and two women — were brought to the district hospital, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)