Hyderabad: In a spine-chilling incident which can come to light, a Mahindra employee and four others were killed after a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Hyderabad during the wee hours of Sunday. The horrific incident took place at Wipro Circle in Hyderabad at around 3 AM when the car jumped the signal and got rammed by the truck.

The deceased included a software professional working with Tech Mahindra and his four friends. While four of them died on the spot, the fifth person died at a hospital nearby the accident area. According to police, a Swift car coming from IIIT, Hyderabad side and going towards Gowlidoddi jumped the red signal. A tipper vehicle coming from Kokapet and going towards IIIT hit the car.

Such was the impact of the collision that the tipper vehicle also overturned after dragging the car for several meters.

#Hyderabad– At 02.48 AM an accident took place at Wipro circle. A Maruthi swift car going from iiit to Gawlidoddi side at Wipro circle while taking right turn has jumped red signal. During that a tipper vehicle coming from Kokapet towards iiit side has hit to swift car.Five dead. pic.twitter.com/BvoJMUnnHT — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) December 13, 2020

The deceased were identified as K. Santosh (25), an employee at Tech Mahindra, Chinta Manohar (23), an employee of an animation company, Kolluru Pavan Kumar (24), Pappu Bhardawaj (20) and Nagisetty Roshan (23). They were all staying at Maruthi men’s hospital at Madhapur.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Gachibowli police have registered a case under section 304 A (causing death by negligence). Police have also collected the blood samples of the truck owner and the deceased to check if they were under the influence of alcohol.

