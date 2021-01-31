New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old girl in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly abducted from outside her house, raped and left bleeding in a field. Kushinagar’s Additional Superintendent of Police AP Singh informed that the incident took place on late Friday evening when the girl was sitting along with her family members who went inside for the dinner as the girl stayed outside. Also Read - 'Will be Able to Save Myself From Fake Cases', Says Dr Kafeel Khan After UP Police Lists Him as History-Sheeter

"After having their dinner, the girl's family realised that she had gone missing and launched a search for her when they found her lying bleeding in a field some distance away from their home", news agency PTI quoted the ASP as saying.

The girl was then rushed to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College after the first aid. A case of rape and abduction against unidentified persons was filed on Saturday. Police have assured that the culprits will soon be identified and arrested.

5 Minor Boys Gangrape 35-Year-Old Woman in Badaun

A couple of days ago, a 35-year-old Dalit woman was gangraped by six men including five minors in Badaun district.

The accused had also recorded the video of the crime and post it on social media. Police have arrested all the accused.

According to a report in The Indian Express, five of the minor accused have been sent to a juvenile home, while the sixth accused, who is an adult, and has been sent to jail.