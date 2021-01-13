New Delhi: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped and set on fire while still breathing by four men at her residence in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. The incident came to light on Wednesday when the victim’s father informed the police accusing four men who are still on the run. Also Read - UP Horror: 50-year-old Widow Raped in Shahjahanpur

An FIR was registered by the Muzaffarpur police based on the father's complaint. "The girl's father has accused 4 people & an FIR has been registered. We have initiated the investigation & our priority is arresting the culprits," the police told news agency ANI.

The four accused youths were identified as Gulshan Kumar, Chanchal Kumar, Abhinaya Kumar and Raju Kumar.