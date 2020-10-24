New Delhi: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday attacked the Gandhi family over a case of alleged rape and killing of a six-year-old girl belonging to a migrant family from Bihar in Punjab. Referring to the incident as ‘extremely shocking’, the minister asked opposition party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra why had they not paid a visit to the family of the victim yet. Also Read - Only National Flag Will be Hoisted: BJP Demands Action Against Mehbooba Mufti Over 'Seditious' Remarks

“A six-year-old girl coming from a Dalit migrant family from Bihar was raped and murdered in Punjab”s Tanda. Former Union minister Vijay Sampla from our party met the family. Nobody from the Congress met them. They (the Gandhis) cannot see atrocities against women in the states where it (Congress) is in power. Neither Rahul Gandhi nor Priyanka went there and nor was there any comment from its president, Sonia Gandhi,” Javadekar told reporters today.

He also accused Rahul and his sister Priyanka of going on a "political tour" to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where a Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and who died later, as he questioned the lack of a similar reaction from the two leaders to ghastly crimes against women in Punjab and Rajasthan, which are ruled by the Congress.

Javadekar also lambasted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, saying that the latter is sharing the stage and campaigning with the people who are committing atrocities on Bihar's girl.