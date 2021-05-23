New Delhi: Vaccination drive in Delhi was halted for the 18 to 44 year age group on Sunday after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the State had consumed its allocated share. The CoWIN portal also showed a “Booked” message as people tried to search for available slots. However, the CoWIN portal showed the availability of vaccines for the second dose in the 18+ age group despite the government-prescribed gap between two doses being 12-16 weeks in the case of Covishield and 4 weeks in the case of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. With vaccination drive for the 18-44 years age group beginning as late as May 1, the question of the second dose for this age group should not arise. But CoWIN showed such slots as hospitals also kept vials reserved for it. Also Read - Rajasthan Lockdown Extended: How to Apply For E-pass on Phone? Step-by-step Guide Here

Several incidents have come up in Delhi where people in the 18+ age group are being denied vaccines by hospitals citing that the vials are reserved specifically for those who come for their second dose, even as vaccinations for adults under 45 started only three weeks ago. The CoWIN portal, which is the only way one can book a vaccine appointment, opened up slots on May 1 for those between 18-44 years of age. However, in less than four weeks, the application is already showing reserved slots for the 2nd jab for 18 and above.

Rohit Chadda, a resident of Delhi, who visited Madhukar Rainbow Hospital for his first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, faced a similar incident and narrated his ordeal to India.com. "I visited Madhukar Rainbow Hospital and was denied the vaccine even though they [Hospital] had 5 doses to spare which they agreed will go to waste if they don't use them by today. But they didn't vaccinate me saying the vaccines are for 2nd dose and that's what is showing in Cowin as well," he said.

Similar incidents were reported by other users who expressed their anguish on Twitter. Here’s what one of the users wrote:

@MaxHealthcare Please check your slots for 18+ category on #COWIN for #Delhi. They all show available for second dose while the advisory is min 4 weeks and now it is 12 weeks so none of those who took their first jab from 1st may till now would be eligible. Pls check and change — Mahaveer Agarwal (@agarwal_mahi) May 20, 2021

While it has been called a “glitch” in the system, the government has not provided any clarity on why vaccines are being reserved according to doses when one needs to wait at least 4 weeks for the second dose of Covaxin and at least 12 weeks for Covishield, according to the new guidelines. The situation has confused several citizens who have trying hard to book an appointment. (Click here for a step-by-step guide to book vaccine slot on CoWin)

Several vaccination centres remained closed in Delhi for the 18-44 years age group after CM Kejriwal’s announcement due to a shortage of vaccines. Delhi reported 1,649 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since March 30, and 189 deaths.