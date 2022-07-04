New Delhi: The Union Consumer Affairs Ministry on Monday barred hotels or restaurants from levying service charges automatically or by default in the food bill. The government has also allowed customers to file complaints in case of violation.Also Read - Hyderabad to be Renamed Bhagyanagar? Here's How The Name Originates

Amid rising complaints, the CCPA has issued guidelines for preventing unfair trade practices and violations of consumer rights with regard to levying of service charges.

As per the guidelines, "No hotels or restaurants shall add service charge automatically or by default in the bill." There should not be any collection of service charge by any other name, it added.

No hotel or restaurant can force a consumer to pay a service charge. They have to clearly inform the consumer that the service charge is voluntary, optional and at the consumer’s discretion.

“No restriction on entry or provision of services based on the collection of service charge shall be imposed on consumers,” the guideline said.

Here are the guidelines