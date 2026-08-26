Hotel stay rules changed: Aadhaar copy not needed; Here’s how verification will work

If you travel frequently, you may be familiar with hotels asking for an ID, Aadhaar photocopy, and photograph during check-in. That process is now changing, as more hotels are moving towards digital booking and verification systems, allowing guests to verify their identity digitally.
Under the new system, hotels may verify guests through digital methods such as QR codes and OTP-based apps. The process is expected to make identity checks more convenient and cut down on the need for document photocopies.
Also Read | Karnataka Food Safety Alert: 12-point guidelines mandated for hotels, restaurants, catering units
If a hotel asks for an Aadhaar photocopy during check-in, it can be a hassle if you don’t already have one. The push towards digital verification is aimed at making such situations easier. UIDAI is working to streamline identity verification and promote digital methods.
Also Read | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, eligible women to receive Rs 2,500 monthly directly into bank accounts
The shift to digital hotel check-ins may also improve privacy and security. By reducing the need for physical documents, the system could help keep personal information safer while making check-in more convenient.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.