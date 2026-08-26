Hotel stay rules changed: Aadhaar copy not needed; Here’s how verification will work

Hotel bookings often require guests to submit a photocopy of their Aadhaar card, with some properties also asking for a photograph. Now, the rules for hotel check-ins are changing.

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If a hotel asks for an Aadhaar photocopy during check-in, it can be a hassle if you don’t already have one. Representational Image

If you travel frequently, you may be familiar with hotels asking for an ID, Aadhaar photocopy, and photograph during check-in. That process is now changing, as more hotels are moving towards digital booking and verification systems, allowing guests to verify their identity digitally.

Verification through QR code, OTP

Under the new system, hotels may verify guests through digital methods such as QR codes and OTP-based apps. The process is expected to make identity checks more convenient and cut down on the need for document photocopies.

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How will the problem be solved?

If a hotel asks for an Aadhaar photocopy during check-in, it can be a hassle if you don’t already have one. The push towards digital verification is aimed at making such situations easier. UIDAI is working to streamline identity verification and promote digital methods.

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To protect privacy

The shift to digital hotel check-ins may also improve privacy and security. By reducing the need for physical documents, the system could help keep personal information safer while making check-in more convenient.