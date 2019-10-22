New Delhi: A taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly duping a US tourist of more than Rs 90,000 by lying to him that the city is completely shut down owing to the festivals.

According to reports, US national George Vanmeter landed in Delhi on October 18. He had a booking in a hotel in Paharganj where he asked the taxi driver to drive him. On its way, the driver probably plotted to deceive the US tourist and stopped in front of a road blocked by police barricades. The cab driver told him that as the festival season is on, the city is completely shut down. The hotel in which he had a booking is also closed.

The driver then took him to a fake travel agency in Connaught Place where he was made to re-book his tour plan. Even they pretended that the city is shut down. They made the US tourist talk to the ‘fake’ representative of the hotel in which he had a booking, who confirmed that the hotel was indeed closed.

According to the complaint, the US man was not convinced and asked a few other taxi and autorickshaw drivers whether there was indeed a shutdown. Strangely, they all confirmed.

Paying the extra money for remaking the tour plans to Agra and Jaipur, the US tourist left Delhi. The entire bluff came to the fore when the US national called up the Pahadganj hotel from Agra, asking for a refund.