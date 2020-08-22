New Delhi: ‘Hotels in the national capital will open as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the central government’, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday. Notably, his remarks come a day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued a slew of anti-COVID-19 measures for opening of hotels in the city. Also Read - When Will COVID-19 Pandemic End? Read WHO Chief's Statement Here

“Hotels in Delhi will open as per SOPs issued by the central government and weekly markets will begin functioning while maintaining social distancing”, news ageny ANI quoted Jain as saying. Also Read - COVID India Update: With Over 69000 Cases, Country Sees Highest Single-day Spike | Top Points

The order issued by DDMA said that hotels will be permitted to operate throughout the National Capital Territory of Delhi in all areas, except the containment zones, subject to strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 4, 2020, and other instructions and guidelines of Government of India and Government of NCT of Delhi from time to time. Also Read - E-wallets For Check-in & Check Outs, Disposable Menus: DDMA Issues Anti-COVID Measures For Opening of Hotels in Delhi

DDMA has also allowed weekly markets to open on trial basis from August 24-30 and directed authorities to ensure strict implementation of anti-COVID-19 measures, including social distancing. According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, weekly markets will not be allowed in containment zones.

Weekly markets and hotels in the city have been closed since March 25.

Meanwhile, speaking about the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, the health minister said that Kejriwal-led government is trying to minimise the death rate. In the last 24 hours, the capital city has recorded 1,250 new positive cases 1,082 recoveries and 13 deaths. There are 11,426 active cases in Delhi at present, said Jain.