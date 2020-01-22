New Delhi: A day after Delhi Court allowed Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit the national capital, the leader on Wednesday night visited Shaheen Bagh to join the protesters who are for over a month agitating against the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. He joined the women protesters who are agitating against the CAA and the NRC.

Delhi: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad joins protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct & #NationalRegisterofCitizens, in Shaheen Bagh. pic.twitter.com/908xmNWm7G — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020

Earlier in the day, Azad moved the Supreme Court against the CAA and filed PIL against it, NRC and the NPR. He was accompanied by Swami Agnivesh and former Chairperson of the National Minority Commission Wajahat Habibullah who also filed the PIL along with Azad. The PILs were filed through advocate Mehmood Pracha.

“Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 is arbitrary, irrational, devoid of intelligible differentia and has no nexus with the object and the purpose sought to be achieved by the Citizenship Act, 1955. There is no cogent or sustainable reason to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, which confers citizenship on the basis of descent, birth, registration, naturalization and not by virtue of religion,” the plea says.

The PIL further stated that the CAA creates a classification based on religion, thereby violating the basic structure of the Constitution.

Prior to this, the apex court had heard several petitions related to CAA and asked the Centre to file a reply in four weeks.

On Tuesday, a Delhi court had modified the bail conditions of Azad and allowed him to visit Delhi but has to inform the DCP crime before coming to the city.

Additional Session Judge Kamini Lau said, “In a democracy, when an election is the biggest celebration, which should have maximum participation, it is fair he should be allowed.”

Azad was granted by the Delhi Court on January 15 in the Daryaganj violence case. While granting bail, the court had asked him not to hold any dharna in Delhi for one month till February 16.