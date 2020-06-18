New Delhi: Hours after the Major General-level talks for third straight day concluded over the Ladakh standoff, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said India is ready to resolve the differences through dialogue while ensuring country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: No Indian Soldier is Missing in Action in Galwan Valley, Army Dismisses Reports

Issuing a statement, the MEA said India expects China to confine its activities to its side of the border.

"While we remain convinced of the need for maintenance of peace and tranquillity on border areas and resolution of differences through dialogue, at the same time as PM Modi said yesterday, we are strongly committed to ensuring India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the MEA said in a statement.

The MEA also said that China and India are in regular touch over the matter. Issuing a clarification, the MEA further said that no Indian soldier is missing in action in Galwan valley.

On the other hand, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the border situation is overall stable and controllable.

In a statement, Lijian said China believes that under the guidance of consensus reached by leaders of 2 countries, 2 sides can properly handle the situation.

“The border situation is overall stable and controllable. We believe that under the guidance of consensus reached by leaders of 2 countries, 2 sides can properly handle the situation, jointly safeguard peace and stability along the border and promote healthy and stable bilateral relations,” Zhao Lijian said.

Accusing India of breaking the consensus, Lijian said the incident happened because of the Indian front-line troops.

“China has repeatedly said that the incident happened because the Indian front-line troops blatantly broke the consensus reached by the military chiefs of both sides,” Zhao Lijian added.

The statement from both the foreign ministries comes hours after the Indian and Chinese militaries held Major General-level dialogue for the third consecutive day on disengagement of troops as well as restoration of normalcy in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Prior to this, the talks between the two sides near Galwan Valley, however, ended in a stalemate on Tuesday as well as Wednesday.

Sending a strong message to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India wants peace but is capable of giving befitting reply if instigated.

The clash in Galwan Valley is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while the death toll on the Chinese side was over 300.