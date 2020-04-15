New Delhi: Just a few hours after attending a high-level meeting called by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, a Congress legislator in the state on Tuesday evening tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Also Read - US Halts WHO Fund For Covering up COVID-19; Businesses May Resume in US Before May 1

Imran Khedawala, Congress MLA from capital city of Khadia-Jamalpur seat of Ahmedabad, was seen at the meeting held at CM's residence in Gandhinagar to discuss the state's scenario and declare curfew in Ahmedabad's hotspot or cluster areas.

Several other Congress members were present at the meeting that was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

As an outcome of the surveillance and testing, he was tested for the virus and was found to be Corona positive. As a result, he was rushed to the SVP hospital and admitted.

Till late night, the state government had not issued any statement on the revelation related to Khedawala. However, Senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil, in a tweet, confirmed that the MLA had been diagnosed Covid positive, while praising him for “his selfless service during the coronavirus pandemic without any thought to his personal safety”.

A week-long curfew till 6 AM on April 21 has been imposed in six areas in Ahmedabad that come under the hotspot areas – Shahpur, Kalupur, Jamalpur-Khadia, Gaikwad Haveli and Dariyapur. Danilii, an area outside, is also under the curfew.