New Delhi: Hours after PM Modi accused the Opposition parties of spreading misinformation on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped the sesquicentenary event of Kolkata Port Trust at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. Notably, Banerjee was expected to share dais with the Prime Minister at the event as Union Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) Mansukh L Mandaviya had invited the TMC leader for the event. “The PM, CM and Governor will inaugurate the 150th anniversary celebrations of KoPT,” the minister had stated, a day before the event.

Banerjee’s decision to skip the event comes a day after she held one-on-one meeting with the PM, which she termed as a “courtesy visit”. During the meet, Banerjee had urged the Prime Minister to withdraw NRC and CAA. She (in a warning) also asked the PM to walk over her dead body if he goes ahead with the implementation of both the legislations.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not pay heed to her demand as he reiterated that amended act won’t snatch anyone’s right instead it will grant ‘Indian citizenship’ to those who faced ‘religious persecution’ in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till 2014.

“CAA mein hum nagrikta de hi rahe hain,kisi ki bhi nagrikta chheen nahi rahe hain.Iske alawa,aaj bhi,kisi bhi dharm ka vyakti,bhagwan mein maanta ho na maanta ho,jo vyakti Bharat ke samvidhaan ko maanta hai,vo tai prakriyaon ke tehet,Bharat ki nagrikta le sakta hai. (We are not snatching anyone’s citizenship. Besides, any person of any religion whether he believes in God or not can be granted Indian citizenship under the set procedure)”, said the Prime Minister.

He had also claimed that by bringing the contentious legislation his government has fulfilled Mahatma Gandhi’s wish. “I repeat again, Citizenship act is not to revoke anyone’s citizenship, but it is to give citizenship. After independence, Mahatma Gandhi ji and other big leaders of the time all believed that India should give citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan”, PM Modi asserted.