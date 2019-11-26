New Delhi: Out of job as Deputy Chief Minister, but certainly not out of the idea to reconcile with old relatives, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday night returned to meet party chief Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence in Mumbai. When this report was filed, the meeting was underway between NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, and Supriya Sule at Silver Oak, the residence of Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

Days after becoming the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra by extending support to the BJP, Ajit remained absent from the mega-meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi which unanimously on Tuesday decided to elect Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as the new chief minister of the state.

Though he was away from the NCP meetings, he was certainly not away from the mind of his leaders. Two NCP leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal, recently suggested the idea of inviting him back to the NCP fold.

Soon after resigning from the post of deputy chief minister, Ajit changed his Twitter handle again, making it former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader.

If reports are to be believed, Ajit Pawar earlier in the day met Sadanand Sule, son-in-law of Sharad Pawar and Supriya’s husband, and tendered an apology for his error. Then he was believed to have gone and handed over his resignation to Devendra Fadnavis.