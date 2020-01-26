New Delhi: Hours after snapping it, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday restored the mobile phone services and 2G Internet services in the Valley. The internet services were suspended as a precautionary measure for ensuring an incident-free Republic Day celebration in the Valley.

“Mobile telephone services were restored at 4 PM across Kashmir,” an official said, adding, “2G mobile Internet services was restored around 9 PM.”

As part of the security measure, authorities suspend mobile phone and internet services on Republic Day and Independence Day every year. This has been happening in the Valley since 2005 when militants used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast near the venue of Independence Day celebrations.

The development comes as the J-K administration on Saturday snapped the internet services, citing security reasons in view of Republic Day.

In the Valley, the mobile internet was restored after suspending it for nearly six months in the wake of the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370.

Ti make the Republic day celebrations incident-free, security forces were deployed along all the roads leading to the venue of the main official function in the valley.

The security measure was taken as the separatist groups like Hurriyat Conference used to call for a shutdown on January 26 and August 15 but no such call was issued this year as most of the separatist leaders were under detention since August 5.

On Saturday, five JeM terrorists were arrested in what the Jammu Police claimed as a major bust. Jaish-e-Mohammed has been behind several terrorist attacks on Indian soil, the later was the Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir in February last. The arrested terrorists have been identified as Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh, Umar Hameed Sheikh, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla, Sahil Farooq Gojri and Naseer