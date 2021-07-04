New Delhi: Just hours before taking oath as the new Uttarakhand Chief Minister, BJP’s Pushkar Singh Dhami has landed into controversy after an old tweet from 2015 surfaced, causing an uproar on social media platforms. A day before Independence Day six years ago, Dhami had posted a map, purportedly showing “Akhand Bharat (undivided India)”. The map had gone unnoticed at the time, but moments after he hit the limelight over his new role, the post went viral. Also Read - What BJP Leaders Said on 'Reports' of MLAs Showing Displeasure at Pushkar Singh Dhami Becoming Uttarakhand CM?

Netizens were quick to point out that the image, which includes neighbouring countries, does not accurately depict India as it omits Ladakh and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It also does not account for foreign borders. The post came with the caption "Akhand Bharat — the desire of every Rashtrabhakt."

Shouldn’t BJP be making this man Foreign Minister of India rather than CM of a tiny state like Uttarakhand? Then, we can all move to 3rd World War! pic.twitter.com/7wkaDq5Y7u — Jawhar Sircar (@jawharsircar) July 4, 2021

Preparations are underway for the oath-taking ceremony of Pushkar Singh Dhami at Raj Bhawan in Dehradun amid rainfall.

Preparations are underway for the oath-taking ceremony of Pushkar Singh Dhami at Raj Bhawan in Dehradun amid rainfall.

The Uttarakhand BJP legislature party on Saturday unanimously elected Dhami, a two-time MLA from Khatima as its new leader paving the way for him to take over as the 11th chief minister of the state replacing Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned on Friday night, citing constitutional factors.

As Dhami takes over less than a year ahead of the next assembly elections, his biggest challenge lies in leading the BJP to another victory and retaining power in Uttarakhand, where the party has been plagued by factionalism.

The 45-year-old will be the youngest chief minister of the state as he replaces Tirath Singh Rawat within four months of taking charge.