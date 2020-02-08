New Delhi: A woman sub-inspector (SI) of the Delhi Police was shot dead outside the Rohini East Metro station last night, just hours before voting for Saturday’s Delhi Assembly Election. The SI was identified as 26-year-old Preeti Ahlawat.

The incident took place in Patparganj Industrial Area. The deceased was posted in the local police station.

Delhi: A Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police – Preeti, posted in Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station, was found dead with multiple bullet injuries in Rohini area, earlier tonight. Forensic team and Police are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/1tRejhCpjV — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

According to reports, the incident took place at 9:30 PM when the SI was walking home from the Rohini East Metro station. She was returning from work and had exited the metro station when she was shot at thrice by the unidentified assailant. Having shot in the head, she died on the spot, the police said.

“We have identified the suspects and CCTV footage of the area has been collected,” SD Mishra, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP)-Rohini, said. He added that three cartridges had been found from the area and that a probe was on.

A resident of Haryana’s Sonepat, Preeti Ahlawat was from the 2018 batch and was staying at a rented accommodation in Rohini.

Tight security arrangements are in place for the single-phase Assembly Election, the result for which will be announced on February 11 (Click here for all Delhi Assembly 2020 Election news). Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is the AAP’s candidate from the Patparganj Assembly constituency.