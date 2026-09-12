Hours before the Satya Niketan PG building collapsed, THIS man had warned about possible mishap

Before the collapse of the PG building at Satya Niketan, a plumber had warned against breaking the load-bearing wall. He warned that doing so could lead to the building collapsing, but this was ignored. Police are currently investigating the matter.

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Police officials and people gather at the site during a rescue operation following the collapse of a multi-storey building housing a PG accommodation at Satya Niketan, in New Delhi (PTI)

Following the collapse of a PG building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, new information is emerging. The screams buried in the rubble could have turned into smiling faces had this one man’s warning not been ignored. It’s being reported that just hours before the building collapsed, a plumber warned that breaking a load-bearing wall could cause the entire building to collapse.

According to the police, a plumber had warned the accused not to break the load-bearing wall, or the entire building could collapse. However, his warning was ignored and the building collapsed, burying the students who had come to Delhi with dreams of studying.

According to a Times of India report, police sources said the plumber, while overseeing the construction, had clearly warned the accused not to break the wall, or the building could collapse. However, the warning was ignored. Police are now verifying this statement and the entire sequence of events.

Was building already weak?

A load-bearing wall was removed during construction, weakening the building and causing it to collapse. PG operator Sudhanshu Lavnish (31) told investigators that he had asked the building owner’s son, Mahesh, about the construction and wanted to know the reason. However, the police have yet to confirm this claim.

The investigation team is currently interviewing neighbors and other residents of the area to determine if anyone witnessed the construction activity or raised any concerns. Police are also establishing a sequence of activities leading up to the incident and investigating the roles of those involved.

Furthermore, the police are investigating a letter allegedly sent to the government a few months ago regarding the lack of fire safety at this Satya Niketan PG. The police are also conducting raids to locate the PG operator’s associates.

The collapse of this illegally constructed PG building has sparked fear among the public. Nearby tenants and students are deeply apprehensive and are constantly asking how such construction was being carried out without permission and why safety regulations were ignored. Did these people not fear the police and administration? The police are conducting a thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice and prevent such incidents in the future.