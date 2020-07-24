New Delhi: Congress MLAs supporting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday staged a sit-in protest outside Raj Bhawan in Jaipur demanding Governor Kalraj Mishra to call an urgent Assembly session. Also Read - No Action For Now on Disqualification Notices Against Pilot, Dissident MLAs: Rajasthan HC | Key Points

The lawns of Raj Bhawan were occupied as scores of Gehlot supporters sat, spaced out to maintain essential social distance, and chanted a series of slogans.

"House bulao, house bulao (call the Assembly)," the MLAs could be heard shouting.

“Gehlot keep fighting, we are with you…Justice is our mantra,” some others chanted.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sit and raise slogans at Raj Bhawan. The Chief Minister had met Governor Kalraj Mishra this afternoon over the issue of the convening of the Assembly Session. pic.twitter.com/m6XhwwMuM2 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Meanwhile, CM Ashok Gehlot, who wrote to the Governor asking to begin the assembly session from Monday, was seen walking around amid the sloganeering.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister and MLAs supporting him arrived at the Raj Bhawan earlier today to meet Governor Mishra to show strength and collectively request him to convene a session of the Assembly from next week.

Gehlot has repeatedly expressed confidence that the Rajasthan government can prove majority with former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his camp.

Earlier this morning, the Rajasthan High Court ordered to maintain ‘status quo’ in the disqualification case against Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissidents, sending relief for Pilot camp and putting off the verdict till Monday for Supreme Court to decide.