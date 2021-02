New Delhi: Five people, including three in critical condition, were on Tuesday rescued after a house collapsed in Sadar Bazaar area of Delhi. At least six fire tenders have reached the spot and rescue operation is underway. Also Read - India vs England Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 5: Anderson Triple Strike Puts IND on Backfoot at Lunch

