New Delhi: The Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday turned into a battle ground after a violent face-off broke out between two rival political groups. In the incident, several people were injured while one man was killed.

Nearly 50 people have been detained by police after the incident turned intense over the alleged murder of a man, the brother of a former local body chief.

Part of the violence, boats and vehicles were set on fire in Thalanguda village, and houses were ransacked. Videos shared on social media showed fire tenders throwing sand to put out the fire as fire trucks were unable to move closer to the spot.

Initial reports suggest that over 25 boats, 50 fishing nets, 25 two-wheelers, and four cars were set ablaze and 10 houses were ransacked by the groups during the clash.

As per updates from officials, cases have been filed against 50 people for murder and riots in the district.

Media reports further suggested that around 200 police personnel have been deployed to bring the situation under control. This is being seen as the first major violence in the state at a time when Tamil Nadu is fighting the coronavirus since mid-March.