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How are new areas of business being identified? Subhash Chandra gives insight as Essel Group celebrates 100 years

How are new areas of business being identified? Subhash Chandra gives insight as Essel Group celebrates 100 years

Dr. Chandra said the emotional side of the journey was both interesting and challenging, filled with ups and downs, which is common in large joint families where emotions play a significant role.

Dr Subhash Chandra (FIle Image)

New Delhi: On the occasion of the Essel Group’s centenary celebrations, Chairman and former Rajya Sabha member Dr. Subhash Chandra shared the story of the group’s remarkable journey over the years. He explained how Essel Group achieved major milestones despite facing numerous challenges. Dr. Subhash Chandra narrated the story of an entire century. He said that while he had heard about the 42-year journey, he had personally been a part of the 58-year journey.

He stated that during Essel Group’s 100-year journey, one important lesson learned was that trusting people creates a chain reaction. When one person’s life improves, many others benefit as well. According to him, this is the story of Essel Group, and there are thousands of such examples within the organization.

ALSO READ: ‘Be remain young at 100 and be young always’: How Pranab Mukherjee had wished in advance for Essel Group’s 100 years completion

Dr Subhash Chandra Holds Question-and-Answer Segment

During the session, Dr. Chandra also held a question-and-answer segment, where he addressed a wide range of queries. When asked how new areas of business are identified, Dr. Chandra said, “Keep your eyes and ears open and stay grounded. Ideas will keep coming to you. Test whether people need a product or service. What are the existing problems? Can we find solutions to those problems? Those inputs give you new ideas. Currently, we are working on new ideas.”

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He further added, “In 5–10 years, you might have to pay your viewers to watch your content. The first media companies in the world in the 1910s were called ‘attention merchants.’ We are in the attention economy. Business needs to be created out of attention.”

ALSO READ: 100 years of Essel Group: From typewriters to teleprompters, the meteoric rise of media giant over years

Vipassana Helped Me Stay Least Affected by Negativity’

Dr. Chandra said the emotional side of the journey was both interesting and challenging, filled with ups and downs, which is common in large joint families where emotions play a significant role.

He admitted that life had offered many lessons, and others would ultimately judge whether he had learned from them. However, he added that he was least affected by negativity, which he credited to Vipassana meditation. He said he always remained conscious and sympathetic toward people negatively impacted by the group’s actions.

Referring to the philosophy of “Charaiveti-Charaiveti,” he explained that it means continuously moving forward with faith, emphasizing that trust is the key element.

Essel Group’s Journey Over The Years:

1941: Jagannath Goenka shifted his business from Adampur to Hisar, Haryana, to explore better opportunities.

1946: The Okara Dukaan shut down, and Nandkishore Goenka (father of Dr. Subhash Chandra) joined the family business at the age of 16 and took significant steps forward.

1948: Jagannath Goenka moved to Delhi, purchased land at Motiakhan, and established a factory producing polished pulses.

1951: A new and profitable unit in Hisar began supplying polished gram to Gujarat and southern states.

1969: Messrs Ramgopal Indraprasad was renamed Subhash Chandra Laxmi Narain (SL).

1970: At the age of 20, Dr. Subhash Chandra moved to Delhi with only Rs. 17 and a suitcase full of dreams.

1971: Dr. Subhash Chandra leased a dal mill in Delhi, marking a shift from agriculture to industrial ventures.

1976: The company was renamed Essel Group of Industries.

1981: Dr. Subhash Chandra introduced laminated plastic tube technology in India and launched Essel

Propack Limited, which later became one of the world’s largest tube manufacturers, producing over 8 billion tubes annually.

1990: Essel World, Asia’s largest amusement park at the time, was launched in Mumbai.

1992: Zee TV, India’s first Hindi entertainment channel, was launched, laying the foundation for

India’s satellite television industry.

1995: Zee News, India’s first privately owned 24-hour news channel, was launched.

1995: Zee Entertainment expanded globally with the launch of Zee TV UK.

2001: Shipur Refinery, India’s first and Asia’s largest gold refinery, was launched.

2001: Playwin Lottery, India’s first lottery platform to allow online ticket sales, was launched.

2004: Dish TV, now Asia’s largest DTH network, was launched.

2005: DNA (Daily News & Analysis), a leading English broadsheet daily newspaper, was launched.

2005: E-City Bioscope Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., a multiplex cinema chain, and SITI Energy Ltd. were

launched.

2007: Essel Infraprojects Ltd., India’s only integrated utilities company, was launched.

2013: Essel Finance Management LLP, a customer-centric financial services firm, was incorporated.

2015: Essel Group entered the housing sector through ASHA 2022, aiming to provide a home for every Indian.

2016: Essel Group completed 90 years of its journey.

Kidzee: Launched as Asia’s largest preschool chain, impacting the lives of over 400,000 children.

Living Entertainment Enterprises Private Limited: Incorporated as part of the group’s expansion into entertainment ventures.

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