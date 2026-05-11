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How BJPs 207-seat win in Bengal could have just changed possible outcome of 2027 Presidential Election | All details

How BJP’s 207-seat win in Bengal could have just changed possible outcome of 2027 Presidential Election | All details

Presidential Election 2027: Although the BJP suffered losses in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, its gains in major Assembly elections have strengthened the NDA’s numbers for the 2027 Presidential contest and boosted its Electoral College advantage.

Compared to the 2022 Presidential election, the NDA’s numbers have grown sharply in several states. Image Credit: PTI

Presidential Election 2027: The Bharatiya Janata Party scripted history by coming to power for the first time in West Bengal in the assembly elections. But by winning the West Bengal elections, it has also positioned itself strongly for the Presidential Election next year. Following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, concerns were raised over the BJP’s fall in numbers from 303 in 2019 to 240 in 2024.

However, with significant gains in states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Bihar, its chances have gone up again for the Presidential election. All of these states carry substantial weight in the Presidential Electoral College, after India’s most populous state – Uttar Pradesh. After its poor performance in the 2024 elections, it’s faced Many questions from not just outside but within the party as well.

How are vote values calculated in a presidential election?

The President of India is elected by an Electoral College as per Articles 54 and 55 of the Indian Constitution. The Electoral College includes all elected members of both Houses of Parliament, along with elected MLAs from all states and Union Territories. However, nominated MPs and MLAs are not allowed to vote in the presidential election.

It is to be kept in mind that each vote does not carry equal value; the Constitution provides a formula to balance the weight of MPs and MLAs votes.

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What is the situation of BJP in Presidential Election?

The decline in the BJP’s Lok Sabha seats from 303 to 240 weakened the NDA’s position in the Electoral College by roughly 44,000 vote value points, making the Presidential contest more challenging in the beginning. Meanwhile, recent electoral successes in Assembly polls, particularly in Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal, have substantially improved the NDA’s numbers. The gains have helped offset earlier losses and made the opposition’s challenge far tougher.

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Compared to the 2022 Presidential election, the NDA’s numbers have grown sharply in several states. Its tally in Maharashtra has increased from 150 to 237 seats, while in Bihar it has gone up from 125 MLAs to about 202. In West Bengal, the BJP has made major gains, increasing its seat count from 77 to 207.

What is NDA’s current situation?

The total value of votes during the 2022 Presidential election was recorded at 10,86,431, and the number is expected to go up with the addition of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. A candidate requires more than 50 per cent of this vote value to win the election.

At present, the NDA seems comfortably placed numerically. Along with the BJP’s 240 Lok Sabha MPs, backing from alliance partners like the Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United) has strengthened its position. The BJP-led alliance also holds significant representation in the Rajya Sabha.

In addition, the NDA is currently in power in nearly 21 states across the country, with BJP chief ministers leading 15 of them. Since MLAs form a major part of the Electoral College, state Assemblies play a key role in the Presidential election. Uttar Pradesh by itself contributes over 83,800 vote value points.

Based on the current numbers, the NDA appears to have a decisive advantage for the 2027 Presidential Election.

Can the equation still change?

The numbers currently seem to favour the BJP-led NDA comfortably, but political experts caution that nothing in politics is ever completely predictable. Cross-voting, alliance strains, or major events ahead of 2027 may still reshape the contest.

Looking at the current political equations, the NDA appears well placed and comfortably ahead before the next Presidential contest.

Also Read: PM Modi slams Congress in Bengaluru, says it betrayed the people of Karnataka, spent its time resolving internal conflicts

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