New Delhi: At the meeting attended by 27 parties, a day ahead of Parliament’s Winter Session, opposition parties raised the issue of the detention of Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah and demanded he be allowed to attend the House.

Congress’s leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said that the opposition demanded that the issues of economic slowdown, job loss and farm distress be discussed during the session.

The government has detained Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA), a law enacted by his father and NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1978 when he was the chief minister.

“How can a parliamentarian be detained illegally? He should be allowed to attend Parliament,” Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said. Azad also said MPs have in the past been allowed to attend Parliament even if their cases are being heard, and so Congress MP P Chidambaram, who is in the Tihar jail, should also be allowed to attend, ANI reported.

National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi said the government was under a constitutional obligation to ensure Abdullah’s participation in the Parliament session.

According to a TOI report, Farooq Abdullah’s 84-year-old elder sister Khalida Shah, younger brother Sheikh Mustafa kamal and nephew Muzaffar Ahmad Shah were allowed to step out of their homes this week, for the first time in last three months but then they were again detained.

