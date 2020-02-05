New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lambasted at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government for not ousting party member and union minister, Anurag Thakur, from office who was recently involved in a controversial ‘goli maaro‘ remark at anti-Citizenship law, anti-NRC protestors.

Banerjee asked, “How can a minister remain in office after speaking in an unconstitutional manner?” Thakur was heavily criticised for making a derogatory remark during a poll rally in Rithala for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections where he said and instigated the audience to chant, ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro s****n ko’ (shoot down the traitors who betray the country). However, BJP unit president Manoj Tiwari came to his defence on Tuesday saying Thakur did not start the ‘goli maaro‘ chant but the audience did.

Yesterday, Mamata Banerjee hit out at the saffron party over ‘goli vs boli‘ remarks made by several leaders at rallies. She accused the BJP saying it was firing bullets at protest locations in the national capital because it is aware that it will lose the poll.

“When ministers come out to the streets holding guns then what lies ahead for the country? We do not know what will happen tomorrow,” the West Bengal CM had said.

Although not dismissed from party office, Union Minister Anurag Thakur was removed the BJP’s star campaigner’ list for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, along with party colleague Parvesh Verma who had attacked the Shaheen Bagh protesters during a poll rally and said that one day they would “enter your houses and rape your daughters”.

Subsequently, the Election Commission also levied a ban on both the leaders from campaigning. While Anurag Thakur has been banned from campaigning for 72 hours, Parvesh Verma has been banned for 96 hours.