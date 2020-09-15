New Delhi: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that an under-construction museum dedicated to the Mughal empire in Agra will be named after Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. CM Yogi directed the change of name after a review meeting of the developmental work in the city. “How can our heroes be Mughals”, he said at the meeting, adding that the very name of Shivaji will invoke a feeling of nationalism and self-esteem. Also Read - Yogi Govt to Start Airline Services on 17 New Routes in UP, Gets Approval From Centre

"Agra's under-construction museum will be known by the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In your new Uttar Pradesh, there is no space for the symbols of "the mentality of slavery". Shivaji Maharaj is our hero. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!" he tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, Yogi, in his three-year rule has renamed several places. In 2018, Saying that his government would continue to take forward the legacy of Lord Ram, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had renamed Faizabad to Ayodhya.

Besides, Allahabad was renamed Prayagraj. At the time, Yogi had said, “It might be the wish of many people that Allahabad can be renamed as Prayagraj. I think that it will give a very good message. If everyone agrees, we should know this city as Prayag Raj and it can be a good start.”

Meanwhile, expressing his satisfaction over Agra achieving the second rank among smart cities in the country and the first among those in UP in a recent survey, the CM also asked officials to expedite the Agra metro and airport projects.

“No project should suffer for the want of money,” he told officials, adding he would personally speak to the Centre if any requirement of money arises.