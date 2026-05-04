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How can TVK star Thalapathy Vijay become the CM of Tamil Nadu? All possible equations

How can TVK star Thalapathy Vijay become the CM of Tamil Nadu? All possible equations

Thalapathy Vijay, at the helm of his newly minted Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), stands on the precipice of history, potentially ending decades of Dravidian duopoly.

Vijay to become 'king', trends show Stalin 'out' of power in Tamil Nadu (FILE)

Tamil Nadu Assembly election results: As the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election results trickle in, the political vacuum left by the titans of the past is being filled by a new force. Tamil Superstar Thalapathy Vijay, at the helm of his newly minted Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), stands on the precipice of history, potentially ending decades of Dravidian duopoly. But how does a cinematic icon transform into the Chief Minister? The arithmetic of the 234-member house is complex, and the path to Fort St. George requires more than just a “Whistle Podu” moment.

The Path to Power for Thalapathy Vijay: Three Scenarios

1. The Solo Surge (The Majority Equation)

With TVK currently leading in 106 seats, Vijay is tantalizingly close to the magic number of 118. If the early trends hold and TVK sweeps the urban youth and neutral vote banks, Vijay could secure a simple majority on his own. This would be a historic “one-man show,” mirroring the 1977 rise of MGR, but without the baggage of an established party machine.

2. The Saffron Handshake (The NDA Equation)

If TVK falls short of the 118-mark, the BJP-NDA alliance could emerge as a kingmaker. While ideological lines were drawn during the campaign, the pragmatism of power often bridges gaps. BJP Tamil Nadu vice president Khushbu Sundar previously hinted at this possibility:

“That my brother has to decide — whether he wants to be with us or not. As his sister or akka, I have the greatest regard and affection for him. My best wishes are always with my younger brother, but my loyalty is with my party.”

Should the BJP’s seats combine with TVK’s tally to cross 118, a “strategic partnership” could see Vijay crowned CM with external or cabinet support from the Center.

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Also read: Vijay to become ‘king’, trends show Stalin ‘out’ of power in Tamil Nadu

3. The Kingmaker’s Support (The PMK Equation)

Regional heavyweights like the PMK, currently leading in 5 seats, could provide the crucial final push. If Vijay is sitting at 110–113 seats, the support of the PMK and other smaller parties would provide the stability needed to form a government.

The stage is set. Whether by a solitary sprint or a collaborative coalition, the “Thalapathy” is no longer just a title—it is a claim to the throne.

Will the 2026 results favor a coalition, or do you think Vijay’s TVK can reach the 118-seat majority mark on its own as the final counts come in?

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