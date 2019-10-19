New Delhi: Expressing distrust on the UP government’s probe into the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari, the former chief of Hindu Mahasabha, his son Satyam Tiwari demanded an NIA probe into the matter.

“We want the National Investigation Agency to Probe the case. We do not trust anyone. My father was killed although he had security guards. How can we possibly trust the administration then?” Satyam said to news agency ANI.

Satyam Tiwari, son of #KamleshTiwari, in Sitapur: We want National Investigation Agency to investigate the case, we do not trust anyone. My father was killed although he had security guards, how can we possibly trust the administration then? pic.twitter.com/a3xq8KV2hk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 19, 2019

Former chief of Hindu Mahasabha, Kamlesh Tiwari was found brutally murdered on Friday afternoon in his Lucknow residence in the Naka Hindola area. He was shot multiple times and also stabbed by unidentified miscreants in broad daylight in Lucknow.

Three accused who have admitted to the crime are Maulana Mohsin Sheikh, Faizan, & Khurshid Ahmed Pathan. They are being investigated by a joint team of UP and Gujarat police.

The police have said that Tiwari’s “inciting speech” on Prophet Mohammed in 2015 was the reason behind the murder. The police also confirmed that it was a planned murder.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to meet the family members of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari on Saturday evening.

Speaking on the ‘well-planned’ murder of the leader, CM Adityanath said, “Kamlesh was the President of the Hindu Samaj Party. The assailants came to his house in Lucknow yesterday, sat and had tea with him, and later killed him after sending all security guards out to buy something from the market.”

Tiwari had hit the headlines in 2015 when he made a derogatory remark against Prophet Muhammad. Upsetting Muslims all over the country, he had called Prophet Muhammad the first homosexual in the world.

Massive protests broke out in different parts of the country after his speech and Tiwari was booked under the National Security Act for making provocative remarks against the Muslim religious leader. Outraged, around one lakh Muslims had gathered in Muzaffarnagar demanding death penalty for Tiwari.