How Chandrayaan-3’s Landing on South Pole Will Facilitate Future Settlement on Moon? ISRO Chief Explains

How Chandrayaan-3's Landing on South Pole Will Facilitate Future Settlement on Moon? ISRO Chief Explains

Talking about why Vikram Lander was made to land on the South Pole, the ISRO chief said the South Pole has a specific advantage with respect to being less illuminated by the sun.

ISRO Chief S Somanath said the scientists who are working on the moon showed a lot of interest in the South Pole because ultimately human beings want to go and create colonies and then travel beyond.

New Delhi: A day after India’s Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully on the south pole of the moon, ISRO chief S Somanath described the success of the space research agency and said it was very difficult to describe what went through the mind – it could be joy or the essence of accomplishment and thanksgiving to all those who contributed to the moon mission.

Why ISRO Chose Moon’s South Pole

Talking about why Vikram Lander was made to land on the South Pole, the ISRO chief said India has gone closer to the South Pole which is 70 degrees and the South Pole has a specific advantage with respect to being less illuminated by the sun.

#WATCH | ISRO chief S Somanath on why ISRO chose the South Pole of the moon for Chandrayaan-3's landing; says, "We have gone closer to the South Pole which is 70 degrees almost. The South Pole has a specific advantage with respect to being less illuminated by the sun. There is a… pic.twitter.com/hpEV2MMcav — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2023

He also said the scientists who are working on the moon showed a lot of interest in the South Pole because ultimately human beings want to go and create colonies and then travel beyond.

Future Settlement on The Moon?

He added that the best place for future settlement is something that they were looking for and the South Pole has the potential for that.

“We have gone closer to the South Pole which is 70 degrees almost. The South Pole has a specific advantage with respect to being less illuminated by the sun. There is a potential to have more scientific content. Scientists who are working on the moon showed a lot of interest in the South Pole because ultimately human beings want to go and create colonies and then travel beyond. So the best place is something we are looking for and the South Pole has the potential for that,” he said.

ISRO Chief on Pragyan Rover

Talking about the Pragyan Rover, Somanath said it has two instruments and both are related to elemental composition findings on the moon as well as chemical compositions.

“Moreover, it will do the roving over the surface. We will also do a robotic path planning exercise which is important for future explorations for us,” he added.

Throwing light on Aditya L-1 and Gaganyaan mission, he said “Aditya mission to the Sun and it is getting ready for launch in September. Gaganyaan is still a work in progress. We will do a mission possibly by the end of September or October to demonstrate the crew module and crew escape capability which will be followed by many test missions until we do the first manned mission possibly by 2025.”

When Aditya L1 Will be Launched?

Talking about the launch of Aditya L1, a mission to study the Sun, the ISRO chief said everything is going as per the plan and most probably it will be launched in the first week of September.

“Aditya L1’s mission to study the Sun will be launched soon. We’re planning to launch it in the first week of September. Everything is going as per the plan. This launch will go to an elliptical orbit and from that it will travel to the L1 point which will almost take 120 days,” S Somanath said.

Earlier on August 14, ISRO informed about mission Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun and said that it is getting ready for the launch.

“PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is getting ready for the launch. The satellite realised at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru has arrived at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota,” ISRO said in a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

