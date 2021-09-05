Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state hopes to achieve herd immunity soon as vaccination is progressing in full swing. Of the total population of the state, 60.94 per cent of people have received the first dose and 22.57 per cent have received the second dose. “100 per cent of the first dose and 87 per cent of the second dose has been administered to health workers and front line workers in the state. 92 per cent first dose and 48 per cent the second dose administered to those aged above 45 years,” said Vijayan, adding that in the months of June, July, and August, the state vaccinated 1.95 crore people.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Theatres, Auditoriums Likely to Reopen From Nov 5, Guidelines to be Issued Soon, Say Reports

Quoting experts CM Vijayan said that the recent surge in covid cases in Kerala should not be very worrying. Notably, in July, a seroprevalence survey had revealed that 44% of the population in the state had Covid antibodies. Since then, the experts opine that a larger percentage of the population may have developed antibodies today, considering how the virus spread rapidly in the last two months."

What is Herd Immunity?

‘Herd immunity’, also known as ‘population immunity’, is the indirect protection from an infectious disease that happens when a population is immune either through vaccination or immunity developed through the previous infection. WHO supports achieving ‘herd immunity’ through vaccination, not by allowing disease to spread through any segment of the population, as this would result in unnecessary cases and deaths.

Herd immunity against COVID-19 should be achieved by protecting people through vaccination, not by exposing them to the pathogen that causes the disease.

COVID-19 protocol violators to be penalised

Furthermore, he said that the Kerala government has decided to form neighborhood watch committees with government employees, volunteers, and residents association as members. If anyone breaks quarantine rules they will be fined and will also be kept in paid quarantine centers, he added. He also asserted that police services will be used to ensure that COVID-19 positive people are staying in quarantine at their homes and a case will be registered against those violating quarantine rules. Besides, the government will depute police motorcycle teams to keep a check.

‘Be the warrior ‘ Campaign to Contain Spread of COVID

With an aim to reduce the severity of the third wave and to intensify the vaccination drive, the Chief Minister also announced a ‘be the warrior ‘ campaign. Vijayan handed over the logo of the campaign to state Health Minister Veena George. The campaign was organized by the state health department. “Self-defense is most important. Everyone must save themselves from COVID-19. The campaign aims to ensure that everyone wears a mask, cleans their hands frequently with soap, water, or sanitizer, maintains physical distance, and takes two doses of vaccine to take part in the fight against COVID-19. We can’t go to the lockdown all the time. Life and livelihood must be protected at the same time. It is a condition that COVID-19 can be infected by anyone. So everyone should be cautious”, said Vijayan at the launch of the campaign.

Vijayan informed that the campaign also aims to educate the general public on the importance of SMS campaigns, (Soap, Mask, Social Distance ), pass only the official guidelines of the department of health, observe reverse quarantine and prevent the spread of the disease to the elderly, children and inpatients. “As part of this, an active effort will be made to raise awareness about the importance and responsibility of every citizen in the fight against covid through newspapers, visual, audio, social media, and other means across the state. Each of us can be a selfless warrior in the fight against the covid pandemic,” added the Chief Minister.

(With agency inputs)