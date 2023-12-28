How A 25-Year-Old Ex-Cricketer Cheated Hotel Taj Palace, Rishabh Pant Of Rs 1.6 Crore

According to the Delhi Police, Singh’s modus operandi involved portraying himself as a celebrated cricketer who had played for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

How A 25-Year-Old Ex-Cricketer Cheated Hotel Taj Palace, Rishabh Pant Of Rs 1.6 Crore

New Delhi: A 25-year-old former cricketer was arrested by the Delhi Police on December 25 for allegedly duping multiple luxury hotels, including the Taj Palace of lakhs of rupees. The accused, identified as Mrinank Singh, cheated the Taj Palace in Delhi of Rs 5.5 lakh in July 2022. Notably, Singh also duped cricketer Rishabh Pant of Rs 1.63 crore between 2020 and 2021.

Trending Now

The accused, who reportedly led a lavish lifestyle, was taken into custody at the Delhi Airport while he was attempting to flee to Hong Kong. According to the Delhi Police, Singh’s modus operandi involved portraying himself as a celebrated cricketer who had played for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He also claimed that he played the Ranji Trophy in 2021 and the IPL from 2014 to 2018.

You may like to read

He used this claim to create an impression that he was “popular”. It helped him influence women, dine in expensive restaurants and stay in five-star hotels without paying bills.

Duping The Taj Hotel

Singh’s arrest followed a complaint by the Director of Security, Taj Palace Hotel at the Chanakyapuri police station last August, alleging that Singh had stayed in the hotel from July 22-29, 2022, posing as a cricketer, and left without paying bills of Rs 5,53,362.

When asked for the payment, he had said that his company Adidas would do it and had even shared a fake UTR number of online transaction of Rs two lakh. However, when the hotel checked the system, they found that no payment was made by him, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Ravi Kant Kumar said.

Mrinank and his manager, Gagan Singh, were contacted by phone and the conman told the hotel staff he would send his driver with the cash to clear the outstanding amount. Mrinank continued to make such false promises and did not make the payment, after which the complaint was filed.

During the investigation, police sent a notice to Mrinank’s address, but he could not be reached there either. His father informed the police that they disowned and evicted Mrinank Singh from their properties as they did not have any control over him.

Duping Rishabh Pant

Mrinank Singh’s activities extended beyond luxury hotels, as he has also duped cricketer Rishabh Pant by posing as a trader. According to the police, the accused told Pant that he was into the business of buying and selling luxury watches and jewellery. The international cricketer gave him his watches with the motive of selling them. The accused handed Pant a cheque worth Rs 1.6 crore, which subsequently bounced.

In 2022, Pant’s lawyer, Eklavya Dwivedi, in an exclusive interview with Sports Tak said Mrinank told the Indian cricketer that he started a new business dealing in luxury items, and he could procure the same items for them at a very reasonable cost.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrinank Singh (@mrinank_singh)

Posing as IPS officer

During his detention at the IGI Airport, he made another attempt to dupe the immigration officials. He called senior police officials by posing as Alok Kumar, ADGP Karnataka, and sought their assistance in helping his son Mrinank Singh who had been “illegally detained” at the IGI Airport.

During interrogation, Mrinank Singh repeatedly tried to mislead police and claimed that his “father”, Ashok Kumar Singh, was also an international cricket player and played for the Indian cricket team in the 1980s to late 90s. Mrinank Singh also told the police his “father” was currently working as a manager of Air India and was posted at the IGI Airport.

The police are presently verifying Singh’s claims regarding his cricketing career and other aspects of his background.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.