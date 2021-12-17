New Delhi: Jail, bail and cash – This sums up conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s modus operandi to extort crores from the wife of former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, Aditi Singh. Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who was lodged in Tihar jail, had conned over Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh. Shivendra Singh, a former billionaire, was also in jail while his wife, Aditi Singh, looked for options to secure his bail.Also Read - Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar: From Maserati to Porsche Conman Luxury Gifts to Jacqueline Fernandez | Must Watch

Sukesh Chandrashekar made several calls to Aditi Singh while posing as representative of Prime Minister's Office, representative of Home Minister Amit Shah, Home Secretary and Law Secretary. Chandrashekar used voice modulation softwares and various mobile applications to make those spoof calls. He even replicated the office numbers of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Anoop Kumar, the Law Secretary for the Government of India. He did so just by sitting from a cell in Tihar jail.

The recordings of these calls — 84 — have now been submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to a Delhi court to nail jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, according to a report by NDTV.

How Sukesh Chandrashekar conned ex-billionaire’s wife from jail

On June 2020, Aditi Singh had received a call on her mobile number from a woman saying Anoop Kumar, the Law Secretary, wanted to speak to her. Soon, the woman handed over the call to a man who introduced himself as Anoop Kumar. The man said he had called her as per instructions by the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office). Aditi Singh receieved the call on her mobile number from a landline number. Singh had checked the number and found that it came from the Law Secretary’s office.

Over the following months, Aditi Singh received calls from what she thought were top government officials. Sukesh Chandrashekhar was thorough in his long con where he posed as Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, ‘Abhinav’, a junior Law Ministry officer, and Law Secretary Anoop Kumar.

Chandrashekhar had access to a mobile phone and made those calls while using a software that provided him the option to “replicate” the phone numbers of government officers.

Aditi Singh and Sukesh Chandrashekar’s were tapped for different cases linked to them. Their conversations went on for nine-months where Sukesh Chandrashekar had promised to help her husband. In one conversation, Sukesh Chandrashekhar claimed he was “instructed personally by Home Minister Mr Amit Shah” to call her. In another, Chandrashekhar told Aditi Singh that government officers “will get in touch with you to see your husband is released”.

COVID pandemic played perfect cover for Chandrashekhar to not set up any physical meetings even as Aditi Singh asked for one over the months. The conman also forced Aditi Singh to liquidate the assets as soon as possible to help her case.

By April 2021, Chandrashekhar was paid over Rs 200 crores and ED, who received a tipoff about the racket of intimidation and extortion, asked Aditi Singh to file a complaint.

In August, Aditi Singh had filed a complaint against Sukesh Chandrashekhar for extorting over Rs 200 crores from her and an FIR was registered against the conman.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar hounded Aditi Singh and her family

An ED chargesheet filed against Chandrashekhar and seven others has revealed that Aditi Singh had contemplated suicide on many occasion. This was the first chargesheet of ED filed before Additional Sessions Judge, Praveen Singh in the Rs 200 crore PMLA case. The court has taken cognisance of the chargesheet, news agency IANS reported.

As per the chargesheet, Aditi Singh was tormented by Chandrashekhar which compelled her to think about suicide. He did not stop there and went on to harass her entire family as well. Arundhati Khanna, Aditi Singh’s sister has mentioned in her statement that Sukesh used to call himself as “God”. “He (she was pointing towards Sukesh) said to my sister that we won’t let you live and we won’t let you die. Due to all this Aditi contemplated suicide twice. When Aditi deleted the Telegram app, she was contacted on WhatsApp,” said Arundhati in her statement to ED.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was so desperate that he used to call the family members of Aditi to know about her whereabouts. Udayaveer Singh, son of Aditi Singh, was allegedly “tortured” to know about Aditi’s location.

“He (Sukesh) was also scanning the net activities. He hounded me when my mother did not take his call. He used to enquire about her whereabouts,” reads Udayveer’s statement.

Rajshree, Aditi’s mother, also said that same thing in her statement given to ED that her family was stalked, hounded and tortured by Sukesh. In fact, Sukesh also called her to know the locations of Aditi.

Sikha Singh, the banker who was reportedly helping the family in diverting fund to Sukesh, also mentioned that Aditi contemplated suicide. According to the chargesheet, through Sikha, around Rs 100 crore was diverted to Sukesh.

The ED is currently further probing the matter. The agency is all set to file a supplementary chargesheet against Pinky Irani and others. Pinky was recently arrested by ED.

Who is Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife are being probed by the Delhi Police as well as the ED for allegedly cheating some prominent people, including Aditi Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez.

Investigation by the agencies found that Sukesh Chandrashekhar, while he was lodged in the Rohini jail in Delhi, allegedly ran an extortion racket using phone spoofing technology.

The ED had arrested the couple and two co-accused, Pradeep Ramnani and Deepak Ramnani and recently Chandrashekhar’s associate Pinky Irani, in this case.

In August, the agency raided some of Chandrashekhar’s premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh in cash and over a dozen luxury cars.

It had claimed, in a statement, that Chandrashekhar is a “known conman” and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore.

“Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him,” the ED had said.

Despite being in jail, it said, Chandrashekhar “did not stop conning” people. “He (using a cellphone procured illegally in prison) with the help of technology made spoofed calls to dupe people as the numbers displayed on the called party’s phone number belonged to senior government officers. “While speaking (from prison) to these persons, he claimed to be a government officer offering to help people for a price,” the ED had claimed.

(With inputs from Agencies)