New Delhi: The government is all set to roll out Coronavirus vaccine in a few days as two companies have already received approvals for 'emergency use' of the shots by the drug regulator. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that the government is ready to introduce the COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days from the date of emergency use authorisation."Based on the feedback of dry-run, the Central government is ready to introduce COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days from the date of emergency use authorization," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said. In case, you all are wondering how the vaccine shots will reach recipients, we have got you covered. Check the full procedure below:

Step 1: There are four primary vaccine depots, in Mumbai, Karnal, Chennai, and Kolkata. These primary depots will receive vaccines directly from manufacturers.

Step 2: Now, the next step includes sending supplies from the 4 primary depots to 37 state vaccine stores.

Step 3: The vaccines will now reach the distribution chain. These stores will supply to vaccination stores.

Step 4: From district stores, vaccine shots will reach primary health centers & sub-centers, which are actual sites for vaccination for trageted population of 3 crores.