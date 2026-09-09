‘How dare you?’ CJI Surya Kant enraged as Greater Noida magistrate issues notice to student over CJP protest

The Supreme Court has strongly reprimanded the Greater Noida Magistrate for issuing a notice to a student who participated in the 'Cockroach Janata Party' (CJP) protest.

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'How dare you?' Greater Noida magistrate issues notice to student over CJP protest; CJI Surya Kant enraged (IANS pic)

The Executive Magistrate of Greater Noida issued a notice to a second-year law student who participated in a proposed protest by the “Cockroach Janata Party” (CJP) to maintain peace. The Supreme Court has taken this matter seriously and reprimanded the Greater Noida Magistrate.

Although the Greater Noida magistrate withdrew the notice, the Supreme Court said it was a serious matter as the nationwide directive of September 1 had prohibited action against students.

Objecting to the magistrate’s action, the CJI said, “How can a magistrate dare to issue a notice? We made it clear that there would be no punitive action against any student. No magistrate can violate that order.”

CJI Suryakant asked questions

The Supreme Court today, Wednesday, September 9, questioned the notice issued by the Executive Magistrate of Greater Noida under Section 130 of the Indian Penal Code against a student who was campaigning to join the CJP process.

The court asked how the Executive Magistrate issued this notice when the Supreme Court had quashed the FIR related to the student protests and had banned any future punitive action against any student in connection with the CJP protests.

The matter was orally brought to the notice of a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant by Senior Advocate Biswajit Bhattacharya.

Advocate Vishwajeet Bhattacharya said, ‘On the information of Noida Police, the Executive Magistrate of Greater Noida had issued a notice to the second year student, it was about to be implemented, later news came in the press that it has been withdrawn.’

The lawyer further said, “This is an experiment on Indian students. This is prima facie contempt of court. The Noida and UP authorities cannot create an atmosphere of fear in the minds of students.”

Why is there uproar even after the notice was withdrawn?

Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked what grounds remained for action if the notice had been withdrawn. The lawyer replied that once contempt has been committed, it cannot be expunged simply by withdrawing the notice.

“This is a contempt of the dignity of this court. This is the highest court of the country, which is running the court of our democracy,” the lawyer said.

The CJI asked the lawyer to bring the notice on record through a petition and said the court will seek clarification from the concerned officer.

What is the whole matter?

The court of Executive Magistrate III, Greater Noida, issued a notice against Akshat Tripathi under sections 126/135 of the Indian Civil Services Code (BNSS).

The action was taken following a police report alleging that he was inciting other students to join the proposed protest.

According to the notice dated September 4, 2026, the police alleged that Tripathi was spreading anti-government and misleading propaganda among the university students and inciting them to join the proposed protest by the CJP.

At the same time, the Supreme Court says that when any punitive action against the students was prohibited, then how can the Greater Noida Magistrate issue notice.