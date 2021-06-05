New Delhi: Announcing the relaxed lockdown restrictions for the next phase of ‘Unlock’ in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday addressed concerns about a predicted third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is ensuring that the third wave doesn’t hit the national capital. He ensured that if in case the third wave hits Delhi, the government is fully prepared to deal with it. Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Kejriwal Says Lockdown to Continue But Eases Covid-19 Curbs | Full List of Relaxations

Kejriwal said he held a series of meetings to review the preparations for a possible third wave. The Delhi CM said the government is ready to handle a peak of 37,000 COVID cases in a day. He added the Delhi government is even prepared to handle a higher load of cases than this number. Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Delhi Metro to Resume Operations From June 7 With Half Capacity. Check New Rules

Here are all the measures that the Delhi government is taking to prepare for the possible third wave:

> Pediatric task force set up for treating children if cases rise: The Delhi government has set up a special task force of senior officials and doctors for advance preparation to deal with a possible situation with children are infected. Also Read - Delhi Unlock 2.0: Metro, Private Offices to Function at 50% Capacity, Markets on Odd-even Basis | Major Takeaways From Kejriwal's PC

> Special ICU beds, facilities to be set up for children: “This task force has been assigned to prepare the health system of Delhi as we would need separate ICU beds, oxygen setup, medicines and other facilities. A detailed discussion was held yesterday with task forces (committees) and have directed them to submit their recommendations in the next two weeks,” Kejriwal said.

> Enhancing capacity to deal with peak of over 37,000 cases a day: “During the second wave, Delhi registered the highest daily Covid case – 28,395 on April 20, so we have set a target to be prepared for at least 37,000 in a day. If we will be ready to tackle 37,000 patients a day, we will be capable of enhancing our capacity if the number of cases surge more,” Kejriwal said.

> Oxygen tankers purchased, storage capacity increased: The Delhi government is also creating an oxygen storage capacity of 450 MT, purchasing 25 oxygen tankers and installing 64 small oxygen plants. “We have also spoken to Indraprastha Gas Limited to produce 150 tonnes of oxygen,” Kejriwal said.

> Genome sequencing labs to be set up to study variants: The Delhi government will set up two genome sequencing labs at the LNJP Hospital and the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences to determine the COVID variants that led to a surge in cases in the city and detecting new strains that may come.

> Buffer stock of COVID drugs being prepared: Kejriwal said a team of experts and doctors will prescribe useful medicines and a buffer stock of Covid medicines will be created.