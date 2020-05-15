New Delhi: Post lockdown 3.0, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to resume services. Though there is no official statement on the same, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the decision will be of the Centre, but the DMRC is ready to run the metro. Also Read - SC Puts on Hold MHA Circular on Full Payment of Wages During Lockdown

He also shared an exit plan and said that only main corridors will be opened and there will be thermal checking on every stations. Besides, currency not will not be encouraged at the metro stations in the national capital. "On every station there will be thermal checking, proper sanitization and usage of currency will not be encouraged", said Gahlot.

He added,"If there will be congestion at some station, the entry of people will be stopped. Only main stations will be opened so that we can put our complete manpower there."

A few days back, the DMRC had stated that specially trained housekeeping staffs are deployed in stations to clean passenger movement areas and associated equipment such as AFC gates, lifts and escalators to begin safe operations.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday gave hints of opening up the public transportation network from next week as different nodal agencies readied to deal with the coronavirus spread.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had already issued new travel guidelines, including social distancing and precautions, for people who will use public transports after receiving official nod from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the Central government.