How did Bihar escape Nepal’s flash floods? Bordering state averted a major disaster as calamity threaten Gandak Basin

Nepal Flash flood waters reached Bihar via the Trishuli and Narayani rivers. As soon as this water reached the Valmikinagar Gandak Barrage, the water level rose rapidly.

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A truck and structures stand partially submerged in a thick layer of mud and debris following flash floods at Beni Ghat area, in Dhading district, Nepal, Wednesday (PTI)

Patna: Wednesday’s Nepal flash floods has wreaked havoc, killing at least 162 people and nearly 500 are still missing. The floods affected three districts in Nepal. It’s reported that snow and rock debris fell from a mountain into the Lhende River, a tributary of the Bhote Koshi River. This blocked the river’s flow. Water then suddenly began flowing rapidly. The floods first hit the Timure area of ​​Rasuwa district, where there was no rain in the area, so people were unaware of the flood.

More than 300 vehicles and trucks parked at the border checkpoint were also swept away. Among the missing are 133 Indians and 37 NRIs. More than 50 of them were on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Bihar was also at risk from this flood. It was believed that devastation could occur in Bihar by late night. But this danger has now been averted. Let’s understand in detail.

How was the danger from Bihar averted?

Bhote Koshi and Trishuli Rivers: Floodwaters first flowed into the Bhote Koshi River, which originates in Tibet. The Bhote Koshi later joins the Trishuli River. The Trishuli River, a major river in central Nepal, bore the brunt of the flood. The waters then flowed into the Narayani River and then the Gandak River.

Water began arriving in the Gandak River from Nepal around 8 p.m. After this, the river’s water level rose rapidly. Late last night, the discharge at the Valmikinagar Gandak Barrage reached approximately 150,000 cusecs. However, there is now news of relief. The Gandak River’s water level is rapidly falling. Currently, approximately 81,000 cusecs of water is being released from the Valmikinagar Gandak Barrage.

It is being reported that the rising waters of Nepal’s Trishuli River have flowed through the Narayani River. A large portion of the water has spilled into the Narayani River, resulting in less water reaching the Gandak River than expected. Consequently, the major flood threat in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh appears to be averted for now. Relief is also prevailing in the lower regions. Following the floods in Nepal, an alert was issued in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The administration evacuated people to safer locations.

What caused the flash flood in Nepal?

A sudden flash flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa district on Wednesday morning caused massive devastation. Large amounts of mud and rocks were carried downstream along with the water. Scientists are now trying to determine how the flooding occurred so quickly.

Where did the flood begin?