How did CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke’s father fund his US education? Asks RTI activist

An RTI activist has sought an inquiry into the funds for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) after the outfit announced a legal fund of Rs 1 crore for protestors arrested or detained by Delhi Police during the Jantar Mantar protests held in New Delhi.

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New Delhi: An RTI activist has sought an inquiry into the funds for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) after the outfit announced a legal fund of Rs 1 crore for protestors arrested or detained by Delhi Police during the Jantar Mantar protests held in New Delhi. The Surat-based RTI activist, Amit Tiwari, has also called for a probe into the CJP and the finances of the founder of the CJP, Abhijeet Dipke’s father, Bhagwanrao Dipke, as per a report by news agency PTI. Bhagwanrao Dipke is a retired Maharashtra government employee, and the inquiry comes due to Abhijeet Dipke’s education in the United States.

Abhijeet Dipke graduated from Boston University

Abhijeet Dipke, a graduate from Boston University, returned to India on June 6 to kick off the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party.

“I have also complained to the Maharashtra Government that Bhagwanrao Dipke was a Junior Engineer at MIDC. So, if he received a salary of Rs 60,000-65,000, how was he able to afford the education of his children in the US?” asked Amit Tiwari.

“We have complained to the Maharashtra Government that this should be investigated and strict action should be taken if this is a case of disproportionate assets,” said Tiwari.

CJP’s legal aid under scrutiny

The activist also wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Central GST over the legal defence fund announced by senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal.

“The Cockroach Janta Party is an unregistered entity but is operating as a political party. If Rs 1 crore has been pledged to it as a legal defence fund, then the EC should verify whether the CJP is registered with it under section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Tiwari added that if the CJP is not registered, then its collection of funds needs to be examined, asking where Kapil Sibal will pay the 18 per cent GST on the Rs 1 crore pledged as legal aid.

Criticised the CJP-led protests

Criticising the CJP-led protests, he said that the movement had crossed a line after initially being centred on the NEET paper leak issue.

“We respect our elders. It was fine until you were carrying out the CJP movement and protesting over NEET. But in the middle of the agitation, you started abusing PM Modi and his late mother. You also spoke foul on his ties to foreign leaders. We have complained against all of this. It is all wrong,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)