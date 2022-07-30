New Delhi: Indian citizens will soon be able to apply for a chip-enabled electronic passport (e-passport), with advanced security features. The Government is planning to issue such passports to increase the use of technology and digitisation, Minister Of state in the Ministry of External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha. The minister said that e-Passport will be same as the current Machine Readable Passport (MRP), with the addition of an electronic chip, which contains the same information that is printed on the passport’s data page, i.e. the holder’s name, date of birth, photograph, among other things.Also Read - Now You Can Download Digital Voter ID Card on Your Smartphone | Follow These Steps

What Did The Minister Say About E-Passport

"The ministry is planning to issue chip-enabled e-passports to citizens with advanced security features. The e-passport features contactless smart card technology, including an embedded Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip embedded in the front or back cover or page of the passport," the Minister said in a written reply.

According to the Minister, the “chip characteristics” are in line with guidelines of United Nations’ specialised agency–International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). ICAO defines standards for travel documents. He said that the personal particulars of the passport holder would be digitally stored in the chip, which would be embedded in the physical passport booklet.

“In case, anyone tampers with the chip, the system shall be able to identify it, resulting in the failure of the passport authentication,” the Minister said adding that e-passport will also help in substantially upgrading existing passports and services to the citizens.

What We Know About E-Passport For Now