New Delhi: India is set to begin a study to find out whether a single dose of Covishield – the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine created by the Serum Institute of India – is strong enough to provide sufficient immunity against the coronavirus infection. On the other hand, the government is also deliberating on a study to find out about the mix-and-match of the coronavirus vaccine.

Reports about the government's new strategy have emerged at a time when several states and Delhi have reported a shortage of the anti-COVID-19 shots.

The government, according to a report by CNN-News18, is waiting for clearance from the National Ethics Committee of the Health Ministry to begin studies on two strategies – by mixing and matching two different vaccine doses and by creating a single shot of Covishield.

The study will focus on the efficacy of a single-shot Covishield vaccine and will also explore the possibility of a booster dose in six months or a year. Currently, Bharat Biotech has started trials for the Covaxin booster dose.

This comes days after the government ruled out any cause of concern for 20 people who were accidentally given two different vaccine jabs. NITI Aayog member and the head of India’s Covid task force VK Paul had previously said that in-depth research was needed to check whether mixing vaccines create efficacy against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, India is also in talks with Pfizer to fast-track its approval, officials have said. The US major has told Indian authorities that its jab has shown “high effectiveness” against the SARS-CoV-2 variant prevalent in India and on people of Indian ethnicity or nationality, besides it is suitable for everyone aged 12 years or above and can be stored for a month at 2-8 degrees, sources told PTI.

India is currently using mainly two ‘Made in India’ jabs — Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech — and Russian-made Sputnik V at a smaller scale to inoculate its population, all of which are approved only for those aged 18 years and above.